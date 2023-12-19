DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lingua da Claude Cahun

Teatro India
Tue, 19 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
martedì h 21,00

Trilogia_Il linguaggio corporeo e l’arte di A.Mendieta, C.Cahun, S.Moon

L’arte non è un mezzo di fuga, ma un laboratorio performativo e performante dove il corpo si espone, mette in scena le sue latenze, l’intuizione di nature altre. Qua...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Venue

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
