Jazz Emu - Still Waiting

A Show Called Thursday with Jazz Emu

The Victoria
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.95

About

London's hit new comedy night as recommended by the Evening Standard, Chortle and Londonist as one of the city's top comedy nights, comes to The Victoria for the first time! Featuring their signature mix of wild stand-up, alternative, musical and character...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.
Lineup

Jazz Emu, Kemah Bob, Jordan Brookes and 2 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

