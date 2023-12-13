Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pleasures + The Unbelieverz + Jenny's Dancing

L'international
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pleasures

(UK/FR - Pop Rock & Roll)

Fondé en 2017 par des ex-Neurotic Swingers (3 albums, plus de 250 dates en Europe, USA et Canada), Expressway (dans lequel jouait John Moore de Jesus & Marychain) le groupe se fait rapidement remarquer en ouverture de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pleasures

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

