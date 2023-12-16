Top track

Dove Si Canta - Karaoke Live "CHRISTMAS EDITION"

CAP10100
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsTorino
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎄🎤✨ DOVE SI CANTA - Christmas Edition ✨🎄

Gioventù, nessuno se l’aspettava ma anche quest’anno è arrivato il Natale!Se non hai paura dell’Whamageddon (o ci sei già finito dentro) e non vedi l’ora scatti l’8 dicembre per rispolverare le tue playlist nata...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Coop Società Creativa.

Lineup

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

