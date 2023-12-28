DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lei non sa cosa vuole di e con Luisa Merloni

Angelo Mai
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20
About

𝗟𝗲𝗶 𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗮 𝘃𝘂𝗼𝗹𝗲 di e con Luisa Merloni e con Daniele Natali | regia di Manuela Cherubini | luci di Camila Chiozza | produzione Bluemotion/Angelo Mai e PsicopompoTeatro

“Nell’arco di una giornata lo studio di Sigmund Freud è attraver...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Luisa Merloni

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

