Leto + ZKR

Le Liberté
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
Rennes
€35.10

About

LETO

Grand espoir du rap français depuis ses premiers titres, LETO a fait ses armes très jeune au sein du groupe PSO THUG. Depuis quelques années, le rappeur parisien a multiplié les apparitions aux côtés d’artistes renommés (Fianso, Alkapote…) et feat. p...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH]
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leto, ZKR

Venue

Le Liberté

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

