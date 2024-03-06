DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sea The Sea

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Sea The Sea live at Eddie's Attic!

The Sea The Sea is a Nashville based indie folk-pop duo featuring what Bob Boilen (NPR’s All Songs Considered) calls “excellent harmonies” & Huffington Post calls, “Two of the loveliest male-female voices you might e...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

