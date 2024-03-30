Top track

Space of Uncertainty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KMRU, Amma Ateria

The Lab
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space of Uncertainty
Got a code?

Event information

For Joseph Kamaru (KMRU) a Nairobi-born Berlin-based sound artist, sound is a sensorial medium through which social, material and conceptual interpretations are manifested in his works. KMRU carries with him a repository of listening experiences from Nairo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amma Ateria, KMRU

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.