Vintage Ballroom - Rockabilly & Burlesque Show

Retronouveau
Tue, 26 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
VINTAGE BALLROOM • Rock’n’Roll, Rockabilly & Burlesque Show con DON DIEGO / MARCO J & THE JAYWALKERS / STRIKE BAND / GIUDITTA SIN

Apertura porte: 20.30 / Show: 22.30

Ogni anno con l’arrivo delle feste natalizie ci viene una voglia pazzesca di rockabilly...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Marco J & The Jaywalkers, Don Diego, The Strike

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

