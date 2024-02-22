DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
J. Robbins has been the singer/guitarist and principal songwriter in several DC-and-Baltimore-area post-punk rock bands since the late 1980s, most notably Jawbox, Burning Airlines, and Channels. He is also owner and operator of the Magpie Cage recording st
J. Robbins (Band) - https://jrobbins.bandcamp.com
Samuel S.C. - https://samuelsc.bandcamp.com
Superdown - https://superdown.bandcamp.com/
at Deep Cuts
Doors 7pm, music 8pm
$15 ADV | $18 DAY OF | 18+
