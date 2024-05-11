DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo Ben Sims,Oscar Mulero e Hector Oaks, arrivano a LINK altri tre pionieri della Techno: BLAWAN, DVS1 e SETAOC MASS, dalle 23:30 fino al mattino per un closing di stagione fenomenale.
Ad aprire le danze il duo nostrano SIO live.
Powered by FUNKTION ONE...
