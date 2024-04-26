Top track

Unattractive Giant Monster, Mary Jam and The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sarcastic and energetic punk rock showcase that will have you groovin. Get weird with UGM, get loud with Mary Jam, and get heavy with The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy.

UNATTRACTIVE GIANT MONSTER~ one sunny day, a group of 5 nerds tripped and fell into s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Jam, Unattractive Giant Monster

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

