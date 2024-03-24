DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bi-2

Troxy
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

The Bi-2 group is going on a world tour in support of the new album “Аллилуйя”. The concert program will become a film adaptation of the album “Аллилуйя” - the visual component of the new program is being developed by Bi-2 together with director Max Shishk...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Fish Can Fly.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Би-2

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

