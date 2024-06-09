Top track

Sinkane - Telephone

Sinkane

Pappy and Harriet's
Sun, 9 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Sinkane

6/9/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's

We Belong, is the eighth studio album from Sinkane, a band led by multi-instrumentalist Ahmed Gallab. And like much of Sinkane’s previous releases, it resists genre. It’s pop. It’s funk. It’s el...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sinkane

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

