Cowgirl Clue

The Pinhook
Tue, 12 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsRaleigh
$25.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cowgirl Clue w/ 3l3d3p

All Ages

$18 adv / $20 dos

Born and raised in the heart of the Lonestar State, Cowgirl Clue is an artist and producer best known for her eclectic electronic pop music and esoterically-trendsetting visuals. Taking influence from he...

All ages
Presented by GCT Special Projects, LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cowgirl Clue, 3l3d3p

Venue

The Pinhook

117 West Main Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

