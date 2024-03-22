Top track

The Rocha Collective - Spanky's

SUNSET JAZZ (Best Jazz/Funk on Sunset Strip)

The Sun Rose
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Rocha Collective - Spanky's
About

Sunset Funk & Jazz features an all star cast of musicians and vocalists lead by Brazilian guitarist Carlinhos Rocha with original improvised music and surprise reinvented covers of jazz standards, funk, r&b. This night we feature the astounding vocalist an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Rocha Collective

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
125 capacity

