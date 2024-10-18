Top track

The Surfrajettes - Toxic

The Surfrajettes

Manchester Academy 3
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£19.80

About

The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, ON, Canada. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots, and eyeliner...

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Surfrajettes

Venue

Manchester Academy 3

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

