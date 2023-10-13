Top track

VLMV - The Lighthouse

VLMV + special guests!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham are very proud to present a special, intimate in-store performance with VLMV showcasing the ambient, evocative and haunting brand of post-rock that he's come to be known for.

‘Heart-achingly beautiful’ - Prog Magazine

“Building at Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

VLMV

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

