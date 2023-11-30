Top track

SIMONY - Birdman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Simony

Décadanse
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SIMONY - Birdman
Got a code?

About

Simony ne rappe pas pour passer le temps. Pas de postures outrancières, mais du charisme, du bagou et de la fougue. Fastueux dans ses attentions, percutant dans ses exécutions. Simony, c’est un uppercut influencé par « l’âge d’or » du rap français, allié à...

Présenté par KRP Prod et W Spectacle
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Simony

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.