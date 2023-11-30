DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Simony ne rappe pas pour passer le temps. Pas de postures outrancières, mais du charisme, du bagou et de la fougue. Fastueux dans ses attentions, percutant dans ses exécutions. Simony, c’est un uppercut influencé par « l’âge d’or » du rap français, allié à...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.