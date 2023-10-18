Top track

Confident Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Joanie

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Confident Man
Got a code?

Event information

Rendez-vous le 18 octobre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de Big Joanie au Hasard Ludique !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Big Joanie

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.