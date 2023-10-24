Top track

Melin Melyn - Hold the Line

Melin Melyn

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Melin Melyn are one of the most exciting acts to emerge from this next golden generation of Cymru artists. Pushing forward on a less traveled bridge between psychedelia, surf , folk and alternative rock. The love child of legends and fellow countrymen Gruf Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Melin Melyn

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

