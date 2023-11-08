Top track

Awakebutstillinbed / Like Roses / Stay Inside

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Awakebutstillinbed
Like Roses
Stay Inside
Lettering
Sweet Bike

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Sweet Bike, Lettering, Stay Inside and 2 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

