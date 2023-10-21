Top track

Erin Rae "Lighten Up & Try Tour" [Night 2]

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$22.25

$15adv/$18dos ticket + taxes & fees

Three years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut, Putting On Airs, Nashville-raised singer-songwriter Erin Rae shares an intimate, honest, and playful version of herself through her sophomore album Lighte Read more

She Returns From War, Erin Rae

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

