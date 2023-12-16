DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Gimme Disco: Beach Ball

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$20.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gimme Gimme Disco: Beach Ball - Live at LPR on Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Brrr, it's cold out there! Join us for a throwback to warmer weather with the Gimme Gimme Disco: Beach Ball at LPR on December 16. Beach attire is encouraged and coat check will...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gimme Gimme Disco

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

