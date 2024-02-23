Top track

Slimka, Captaine Roshi - Jamaican Mule

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slimka

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Slimka, Captaine Roshi - Jamaican Mule
Got a code?

About

Véritable phénomène sur scène, Slimka revient avec une nouvelle tournée (sans playback) à travers la France dès Février 2024. Le Boryngo est prêt à envoûter les foules !

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent/tuteur légal

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Slimka

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.