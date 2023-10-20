DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please note: Tickets will be sold via pre-sale code only from Weds Jul 12 at 12noon CT. General on-sale begins Fri Jul 14 at 12noon CT.
Eliza Rose is an English DJ, music producer and singer.
A fan of soul and jazz music, she sang from her youth, and beg
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.