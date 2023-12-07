DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Durant la Première Guerre du Congo, sa famille et lui-même fuient le pays pour venir trouver refuge en France. Ils s'installent ainsi en région parisienne dans le quartier de Rougemont à Sevran, c'est ici que démarre le parcours musical de Kalash Criminel....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.