Kalash Criminel

Warehouse Nantes
Thu, 30 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Durant la Première Guerre du Congo, sa famille et lui-même fuient le pays pour venir trouver refuge en France. Ils s'installent ainsi en région parisienne dans le quartier de Rougemont à Sevran, c'est ici que démarre le parcours musical de Kalash Criminel....

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent/tuteur légal
Présenté par Krumpp Music, en accord avec MC*5.

Lineup

Kalash Criminel

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

