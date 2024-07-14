DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2000trees 2024 - Parking Tickets

Upcote Farm
11 Jul - 14 Jul 2024
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A £20 parking ticket grants 1 car parking space, which entitles you to park your car all weekend.

Valid with a full weekend or day festival ticket only

Free to come and go during the weekend.

Parking is free if you have 4 or more people in a car (so no Read more

Presented by 2000trees.

Upcote Farm

Withington, GL54 4BL, UK
Doors open11:00 am

