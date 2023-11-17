Top track

Blind Spot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maruja

Crofters Rights
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blind Spot
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Maruja

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.