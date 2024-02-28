DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Low Girl

Two Palms
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Greyline presents

Low Girl

Support comes from Viddy

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.

Viddy, Low Girl

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

