

Deviation: Benji B, Judah, Carista, Kitty Amor + Errol

EartH
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Deviation return to EartH to celebrate their 16th birthday the line up includes Benji B & Judah, Carista, Kitty Amor + Errol.

This is a 18+ event. In order to verify your age, ID may be requested.

Presented by Deviation.

Lineup

1
Benji B, Judah, Kitty Amor and 1 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK

Doors open10:00 pm

