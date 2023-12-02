Top track

Ida Mae - American Cars

Ida Mae

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

British folk duo Ida Mae with their new album 'Thunder Above You', live in Norwich. Let Ida Mae take you on a joyride across the vast American expanse. Be introduced to all manner of eccentric characters along the way – drunken poets, fallen oligarchs, hea...

Under 14's to be accompanied by 18+
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.

Lineup

Ida Mae

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
260 capacity

