Top track

Moglii & Novaa - Tonic Water

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moglii : Aniimals Tour 2024

Rote Sonne
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moglii & Novaa - Tonic Water
Got a code?

About

Mogliis „Aniimals”-Tour 2024 ist da! Mit viel Liebe zum Detail kreiert Moglii sein eigenes Genre „Organic Electronic” - eine immersive Welt aus souligen Vocals, tanzbaren Beats und modernen Naturreferenzen. Nun betritt er endlich die Bühne von sieben deuts Read more

Präsentiert von Konzertbüro Schoneberg, OHA! Music, Picky Magazine, Deutschlandfunk Nova, rausgegangen

Lineup

Moglii

Venue

Rote Sonne

Maximiliansplatz 5, 80333 Munich, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.