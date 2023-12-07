Top track

Sleeper - Inbetweener

Sleeper (Acoustic)

St Bartholomew's Church
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.30

JOY. Presents
Sleeper (Acoustic)
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by JOY.

Sleeper

St Bartholomew's Church

Ann St, Brighton BN1 4GP, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity

