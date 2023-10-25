Top track

ECKOES + SUPPORT

The Grace
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:15 pm
£11.50

About

Etheral alternative LDN soloist Eckoes takes on a landmark headline show this October, at LDN's The Grace. Be there.

Junkheart & Faith Louise join as support.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

ECKOES, Faith Louise, Junkheart

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:15 pm
150 capacity

