DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BLÜ EYES

POPUP!
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! & POPUP! présentent :

BLÜ EYES en concert au POPUP! le 14 octobre 2023

La sensibilité est une force, c'est ce que dit Katie Stump, alias BLÜ EYES. Avec un pseudonyme musical né de l’hypersensibilité à la lumière (les yeux bleus étant les plus touc Read more

Présenté par Super! & POPUP!

Lineup

BLÜ EYES

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.