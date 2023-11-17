Top track

Abdoujaparov - The Abdoujaparov Theme

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abdoujaparov

The Hope & Ruin
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Abdoujaparov - The Abdoujaparov Theme
Got a code?

About

Formed by Les Carter (aka Fruitbat) in 1998 after the breakup of Carter USM, bdoujaparov are named after Tour De France cyclist Djamolidine Abdoujaparov. Abdoujaparov's musical foundations are the joyous and shambolic influences of 1977 Punk Rock & New Wav...

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Abdoujaparov

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.