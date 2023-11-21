Top track

For My Ladies

Yussef Dayes

El Club Detroit
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
$32.50

Event information

Present at the embryonic stage of the explosive South London jazz scene, Yussef Dayes is a talented drummer and composer whose expressive and characterful style was first heard by many as part of United Vibrations, an act fusing Afro-beat stylings with for...

Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Yussef Dayes

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

