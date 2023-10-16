DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cayucas, the Los Angeles-based band known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams.
Matt Costa co-headlines the tour with them.
Local songwriter, Clay Hughes opens the show.
This is an 18+ event / Minors allowed with parent or guard
