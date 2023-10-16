Top track

High School Lover





Cayucas, Matt Costa, Clay Hughes

recordBar
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cayucas, the Los Angeles-based band known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams.

Matt Costa co-headlines the tour with them.

Local songwriter, Clay Hughes opens the show.

This is an 18+ event / Minors allowed with parent or guard Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Matt Costa, Cayucas

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

