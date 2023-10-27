DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Encuentros en la Fotografía: Moments Festival

UNIA
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkSevilla
€18
- Horacio Fernández y Eduardo D’Acosta: “Otra historia de la fotografía”

- Txema Salvans y Eduardo D’Costa: “Nueva fotografía documental”

Hemos preparado una jornada que sabemos que te gustará, sobre todo si te dedicas a algo relacionado con la fotogra Read more

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

Horacio Fernández, Txema Salvans

UNIA

Calle Américo Vespucio 2, 41092 Seville, Seville, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

