An evening with GRATEFUL SHRED - 3 DAY PASS

Chop Shop
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
$100.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Grateful Shred is a Los Angeles-based band that has experienced a remarkable journey from obscurity to becoming a nationally renowned touring group. Co-founded by Dan Horne and Austin McCutchen, alongside Circles Around the Sun keyboardist Adam MacDougall

Presented by Chop Shop.

Grateful Shred

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

