Mi Amargo

Gorila
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Procedente de Mataró (Barcelona), Mi Amargo es una de las promesas del panorama musical patrio, subvirtiendo el género urbano y arriesgando con su estilo único y lleno de referencias.

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

