I Wanna Cry With Somebody : Emo VS 80s night

Zanzibar
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Emo Anthems, 80s Classics & Power Ballad Classics!

We were born in the 80s & grew up in the 2000s, so we want to celebrate 2 of our favourite eras in 1 emotional night of sing-a-long classics! I Wanna Cry With Somebody will celebrate the hits of the 80s, Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

