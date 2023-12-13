Top track

Lewsberg + Kristian Møller-Munar

Dabadaba
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lewsberg de Rotterdam es un grupo de rock de cuatro integrantes, que lleva el nombre del escritor y compañero de Rotterdam Robert Loesberg, famoso por su peligrosa novela Enige Defecten de 1974. Esta es una de las principales fuentes de inspiración de la b...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lewsberg, Kristian Möller

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

