Dom Flemons

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70
About

Dom Flemons live at Eddie's Attic!

As a resolute preservationist, storyteller, and instrumentalist, Dom Flemons has long set himself apart by finding forgotten folk songs and making them live again. His work has been recognized with a GRAMMY Award, Two-Ti...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Dom Flemons

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States

Doors open6:00 pm

