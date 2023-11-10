Top track

WORK Presents: Paula Temple, WTCHCRFT, & EMILIANA

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
$40.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

On Friday, November 10th, WORK Presents: Paula Temple, WTCHCRFT, and EMILIANA.

Get ready as we welcome back Noise Manifesto's very own, Paula Temple back to WORK! In addition, we welcome WTCHCRFT (1/2 of MADNESS OF) and WORK Resident EMILIANA

Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Paula Temple, WTCHCRFT

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

