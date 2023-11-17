Top track

Barbaro - Gardens

Barbaro, Mulefoot [Night 1]

Judson & Moore Distillery
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
$18.54

About

$15adv/$17dos ticket + taxes & fees

$15adv/$17dos ticket + taxes & fees

The heralded Minneapolis-based group Barbaro forges an exciting new musical path on About the Winter, their inaugural outing for StorySound Records. Featuring guitarist Kyle Shelstad, bassist Jason Wells, and violinist

Presented by Local Universe & Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Barbaro

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

