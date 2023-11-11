DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis Sweetwater

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Free entry for Veterans! Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service.

Saturday, November 11

7pm Doors, 7:30pm Show

$12 Advance, $15 Day of Show

--HARLIS SWEETWATER--Harlis Sweetwater is a national touring artist. His music appeared on Itunes Top Read more

Arizona Blues & Hotel Congress

Lineup

Harlis Sweetwater Band

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.