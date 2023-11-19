Top track

Correct

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robocobra Quartet

The Louisiana
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Correct
Got a code?

About

Experimentation is at the core of Robocobra Quartet, whether it be in the fluid line-up (six musicians tagging in and out to make up the live touring quartet) or in their unique self-produced records made in their hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Th Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Robocobra Quartet

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.